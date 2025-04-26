400,000 People for Pope Francis ’Funeral

250,000 in St. Peter’s Square, 150,000 in the streets of Rome

(ZENIT News / Vatican City – Rome, 26.04.2025).- At the end of the Mass for Pope Francis, the Civil Authorities of the City of Rome reported that 250,000 people participated in the Pope’s funeral.

Added to that crowd are 150,000 people who gathered in the city’s streets to watch the Popemobile carrying Pope Francis’s coffin pass by. The Popemobile travelled 5.5 kilometers between the Vatican Basilica and its destination — the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. The competent authorities estimate that approximately 150,000 people were present at the final farewell for Pope Francis.

Zenit