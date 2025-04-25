This Is What 113 Cardinals Talked About and Decided in Their Third Meeting After the Pope’s Death

A shared reflection on the Church and the world began with some interventions. The next Congregation is scheduled for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 24.04.2025).- On Thursday morning, April 24, the Director of the Holy See Press Office confirmed that at 9:00 a.m. of the same day the Third General Congregations of the Cardinals took place.

The proceedings began with a moment of prayer. During the Congregation, the Cardinals who had not yet taken the oath did so according to the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis.

113 Cardinals were present. Thirty-four speeches were delivered during the session. The proceedings were interrupted from 10:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. and concluded at 12:00 noon.

During the meeting, a change was announced regarding the celebration of the sixth day of the Novendiali: the Holy Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, and not by Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, as previously indicated.

The names of the clergy responsible for offering the meditations were also defined, according to the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis. The first meditation, scheduled for early next week, will be entrusted to Dom Donato Ogliari, O.S.B., Abbot of Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls.

The second meditation, which will open the Conclave, will be given by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, O.F.M., Cap.

The session also included the reading of the first chapters of Universi Dominici Gregis.

Finally, with some interventions, a shared reflection on the Church and the world began. The next Congregation is scheduled for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

It was also announced that the evening Rosary on Thursday the 24th at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major will be presided over by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, while the Friday afternoon Rosary on the 25th will be presided over by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa. The Saturday Rosary, which will also be held outside the Basilica, will be presided over by Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas.

According to reports from the competent Authorities, more than 61,000 people attended St. Peter’s Basilica from 11:00 a.m. yesterday until 1:00 p.m. today to present their respects to Pope Francis.

Zenit