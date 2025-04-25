Is there healing without recognition? Genocide 110 with Joe Manganiello – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

As Armenia marks the 110th anniversary of the Genocide, a quiet shift echoes through foreign policy circles. Prime Minister Pashinyan’s controversial call to “overcome the Genocide trauma” is seen by many as a signal: historic justice may be taking a backseat to diplomacy and economic gain.

But before we enter the realm of pragmatism, we begin with humanity. Hollywood actor Joe Manganiello sits down with Voice of Yerevan to recount the chilling survival story of his Armenian great-grandmother during the Genocide. A story of pain, legacy—and unhealed wounds.

From memory to modern diplomacy, we ask:

*Can reconciliation happen without recognition?

*Will political normalization erase historical truth?

