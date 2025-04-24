On April 24, Erdogan issues ‘message of condolences” to Armenian community in Turkey

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a condolence message to the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey Sahak Masa lyanand the Armenian community in Turkey, but has once again fallen short of calling the 1915 events “genocide.

The message was read during the “Holy Martyrs’ Memorial Service” at the Feriköy Surp Vartanants Church in Istanbul. Erdogan has been issuing a condolence message every April 24 since 2012, Agos reports.

“This year, I respectfully remember the Ottoman Armenians who lost their lives in the difficult conditions of World War I, and once again convey my condolences to their grandchildren,” Erdogan said in a statement.

“We still feel in our hearts the pain of the lives we lost due to the rebellions, increasing gang movements, acts of subversion by armed groups and epidemics that took place during the war years corresponding to the last period of the Ottoman Empire. On the other hand, we are aware that we, as 86 million people, must build our future together, believing that the effective memories of the past should not hold the present and the future hostage,” the Turkish President added.

“Those who have tried to shake the strong bridges and ties between us by creating hostility from history have not achieved their goals so far,” he continued.

“We, who have lived together for centuries on this homeland, continue to share our joys and sorrows today as we did in the past. We have not allowed a single person of ours to be discriminated against, excluded or alienated, no matter what the reason, and we will not allow it in the future,” Erdogan stated.

“The peace, security and well-being of our Armenian citizens, who have made valuable contributions to the culture, art, politics, economy, education and social life of our country, will continue to be our priority, as will all our other citizens,” he added.

“I reiterate that I sincerely share the pains that the Armenian community has experienced in the past, and I respectfully commemorate once again the Ottoman citizens who lost their lives,” Erdogan concluded.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu