Larnaca marks 110th anniversary of Armenian genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was marked by the Armenian community of Cyprus, in addition to local authorities, on Wednesday evening at the Armenian Genocide Monument in Larnaca, Cyprus Mail reports.

The ceremony took place at the historic monument situated near Larnaca marine – an emblematic location as the first stop for thousands of Armenian refugees who found refuge on the island between 1915 and 1923.

The monument, a collaboration between Cyprus and Armenia, was initiated by Bedros Kalaydjian and designed by architect Angelos Demetriou. Funded by Cyprus’ education ministry, it features four granite plaques donated by the Armenian government, serving as a lasting symbol of remembrance and resilience.

In 2008, the Kalaydjian Foundation further reinforced this legacy with the creation of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Square. Linking the monument to Larnaca’s seafront promenade, the square, crafted from granite and sandstone, ensures that the memory of the genocide remains an integral part of the city’s landscape.

Addressing the attendees, Larnaca district governor Angelos Hadjicharalambous reflected on the enduring ties between Cyprus and Armenia, underscoring the shared experiences of adversity and perseverance.

“Both our nations have suffered grave injustices. As Cyprus continues its quest for justice regarding the ongoing occupation of its territory, we stand in unwavering solidarity with Armenia in its rightful demand for global recognition of the genocide. Justice is the bridge that connects our histories and our futures,” he said.

Larnaca deputy mayor Iasonas Iasonidis reiterated the municipality’s support for the Armenian community, which numbers approximately 3,500 across Cyprus.

“The people of Cyprus will forever honour the memory of the victims and will oppose any attempts at historical denial. The Armenian community is an integral part of our society, and we stand beside them in remembrance and truth,” Iasonides said.

“The Armenian Genocide was not solely a tragedy for Armenians – it was a tragedy for all humanity. Recognition is not just about honouring those we lost; it is a vital step in ensuring that such atrocities are never repeated,” younger member of the Armenian community Marie Somakian Georgiou said.

The ceremony concluded with a wreath-laying, moments of silence, and prayers.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu