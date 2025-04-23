Ecumenical Patriarch: Pope Francis was a brother, we shared a deep friendship

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received groups of Roman Catholic hierarchs, clergy, monks, and students from Italy and Austria on Tuesday of Easter Week, April 22, 2025.

In particular, the Patriarchate of Constantinople was visited by Archbishop Giuseppe Satriano of Bari and Bitonto, and Archbishop Maurizio Aloise of Rossano and Cariati, accompanied by clergy and university professors from Roman Catholic institutes, as well as faithful from their dioceses, and a group of students from the Pontifical University Antonianum, led by Father Luca Bianchi, responsible for ecumenical relations. There was also a group of professors and students from the Roman Catholic Theological Seminary of Vienna, led by the Dean, Fr. Richard Tatzreiter.

Welcoming these groups with fraternal and cordial warmth during this Easter season at the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Ecumenical Patriarch, speaking in Italian and German, expressed his sorrow at the passing of the late Pope Francis, Primate of the Roman Catholic Church.

As he mentioned a few days ago, he had hoped to welcome him next May in Nice, Bithynia, to celebrate together the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council.

Noting that Pope Francis is “a brother with whom we share a deep friendship,” His All-Holiness recalled that they have had the opportunity to meet many times and to work together “for the strengthening of the journey of our Churches towards the common cup and for the good of humanity.”

He referred to their meetings in the Holy Land in 2014, in Lesbos, and to their collaboration in raising global awareness about migration and refugees, safeguarding peace, and protecting the natural environment and, in general, God’s creation.

During the visit, Archbishop Maurizio Aloise of Rossano presented the Ecumenical Patriarch with a copy of the Codex Purpureus Rossanensis, a world-renowned 5th-6th century Greek manuscript containing the Gospels of Matthew and Mark. The Ecumenical Patriarch had admired the original manuscript during his visit to Rossano, Calabria.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times