60 cardinals attend first meeting after Pope’s death: these were the initial decisions

60 cardinals attend first meeting after Pope’s death:

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.22.2025).- One day after the death of Pope Francis, the Vatican’s wheels of tradition and transition have begun to turn. On the morning of April 22, the College of Cardinals convened for its first General Congregation, a assembly held inside the New Synod Hall. About sixty cardinals gathered, initiating the time-honored process that will eventually lead to the election of a new pope.

The mood in the room was one of reverence and resolve. The session began at 9:00 a.m. with a moment of prayer for the late pontiff, whose absence now leaves the See of Peter vacant. With the Apostolic Constitution «Universi Dominici Gregis» as their guide, the cardinals reaffirmed their commitment to the Church’s protocols during the sede vacante, the period between papacies.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camarlengo of the Church, read aloud Pope Francis’ spiritual testament—a deeply personal document released to the world the evening before.

The cardinals also recited the «Adsumus», a traditional invocation of the Holy Spirit, invoking divine guidance in the delicate and momentous work ahead.

This initial meeting, which lasted about ninety minutes, was also logistical. Funeral arrangements and liturgical timelines were established. The second General Congregation was scheduled for the following afternoon (wednesday, april 23), which will allow cardinals to accompany the transfer of Pope Francis’ casket from the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica in the morning. There, his body will lie in state, and the Church will begin its public mourning.

The funeral Mass has been set for Sunday, April 27. This will be the second in the series of «Novendiali» Masses, the traditional nine days of liturgy offered for the repose of the pope’s soul. These daily liturgies, each held at 5:00 p.m., are both acts of mourning and profound continuity—public reminders that the Church grieves, prays, and ultimately presses forward.

In accordance with canon law, the cardinals also drew lots to appoint the three rotating members of the commission that assists the Camerlengo—currently Cardinal Kevin Farrell—in managing the day-to-day affairs of the Church during the interregnum. Representing the three orders of cardinals—bishops, priests, and deacons—the chosen were Cardinal Parolin, Cardinal Stanislaw Rylko, and Cardinal Fabio Baggio. These roles rotate every three days to ensure transparency and balance in decision-making.

A more symbolic yet telling gesture was the decision to pause all beatification ceremonies until the election of the next pope. It is a reminder that certain ecclesial acts require more than just administration—they demand the moral and spiritual imprimatur of the Bishop of Rome.

While the precise date for the conclave has yet to be set, the College of Cardinals has begun the careful, prayerful journey toward selecting the next spiritual leader of 1.3 billion Catholics. In the coming days, more cardinals from around the world will arrive in Rome, bringing with them the stories, hopes, and challenges of their local churches.

Zenit