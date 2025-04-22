‘The Hidden Map’ To Be Shown in Armenia, Cyprus & LA on the 110th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The documentary “The Hidden Map” by filmmaker Ani Hovannisian will be shown in Armenia and Cyprus for the first time, on the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, while PBS SoCal will air the documentary for the fourth year in a row throughout Southern California.

Armenia TV will broadcast the documentary on Thursday, April 24, at 10:40 p.m. local time. It will be the culmination of daylong nationwide commemorations, including a procession to the eternal flame at Dzidzernagapert.

Hovannisian said, “I’ve envisioned this day for a long time, the day when I can share this story about our collective loss and survival and belonging with people of Armenia. And I’m grateful that Armenia TV is making it possible. Hopefully, it can help reconnect us to our common roots and strengthen them for our nation’s good and future.”

Hovannisian will also present the film in person at the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute (AGMI) in Yerevan on Sunday, April 27, at 1:30 p.m. The screening and discussion are being hosted by the AGMI and will be introduced by Museum Director Dr. Edita Gzoyan. The event is open to the public, and caps off the documentary series, “Echoes of Survival: A Trilogy of Truth.” Two other films, “They Won Through Living” and “New Homeland” were presented earlier in the month by Drs. Ani Manukyan and Tehmine Martoyan.

From Armenia, Hovannisian will head to Cyprus, where she will speak and share “The Hidden Map” at the Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia on Thursday, May 1, at 7 p.m. The community-wide event is being organized by Armenian Representative in the Cyprus Parliament and long-time community leader, Vartkes Mahdessian, and the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee composed of several organizations. The public is invited to participate. Admission to all events is complimentary.

In the meantime, PBS SoCal and PBS SoCal Plus have scheduled the film to air for the fourth year in a row. It will air on Saturday, April 26, at 12:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus. It will run again on Sunday, April 27, at 12:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus. PBS has aired the popular documentary more than 2,000 times across the country, encouraged by strong audience engagement and demonstrating its firm and enduring support of the film and the story it tells.

“The Hidden Map” brings to life the journey of an Armenian-American granddaughter of Genocide survivors and a Scottish explorer as they trek through the forbidden Armenian homeland in today’s eastern Turkey, uncovering buried truths, sacred relics, brave resilience and the hidden map.

