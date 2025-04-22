Patriarch of Antioch on Pope Francis: A loss for all humanity

Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, describing it as “a loss for all humanity.”

In a statement released during the holy season of Pascha, Patriarch John reflected on the spiritual significance of the timing: “In this holy season of Pascha, divine providence has willed that Pope Francis return to the house of the Heavenly Father.”

Recognizing the late Pope’s global role as a peacemaker, the Patriarch praised his tireless efforts for justice and reconciliation: “He called for peace and putting an end to wars across the globe.”

On behalf of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch, Patriarch John extended his heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and the wider world: “On behalf of myself and the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and all the East, clergy and people alike, I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the Holy See, the Catholic Church, and all those who loved him and were touched by his noble Christian mission.”

Orthodox Times