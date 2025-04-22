Greek President: Pope Francis has profoundly influenced consciences

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tassoulas, expressed his deepest sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis in a statement of condolence, speaking of “a religious leader who left an indelible mark on the history of the Roman Catholic Church and moved millions of people throughout the world with his example, an example of humility, simplicity and kindness. He embodied Christian love, without discrimination, towards the weak and the oppressed everywhere.”

Tassoulas also recalled that “Pope Francis visited Greece twice, in 2016 and 2021, describing it as “a gift, a heritage of humanity, and a place on which its foundations were built.”

Finally, he emphasized that Pope Francis, as a philanthropist, reformer, lover and defender of truth, deeply influenced consciences and his example will continue to inspire and guide in the difficult times that humanity is going through today.

Source: ANA-MPA

