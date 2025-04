Ecumenical Patriarch’s Paschal Greetings to the Patriarch of the Armenians in Turkey

On Easter Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the Armenian Patriarchate in Kumkapı, Constantinople, to personally convey his Easter greetings to the Patriarch of Armenians in Turkey, His Beatitude Sahak Maşalyan, and through him to his flock.

The Ecumenical Patriarch was accompanied by the Grand Protosyncellos Archimandrite Gregory.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

