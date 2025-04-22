Day and Time of the Funeral Mass for the Roman Pontiff Francis

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., the first day of the Novendiary, the Funeral Mass of the Roman Pontiff Francis will be celebrated on the parvis of St. Peter’s Basilica, in accordance with the provisions of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (nos. 82-109).

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 22.04.2025).- The Office of Liturgical Celebrations has confirmed the day and time of the Funeral Mass of the Roman Pontiff Francis. On Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., the first day of the Novendiary, the Funeral Mass of the Roman Pontiff Francis will be celebrated on the parvis of St. Peter's Basilica, in accordance with the provisions of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (nos. 82-109). The Funeral Liturgy will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals. Concelebration is possible. At the end of the Eucharistic Celebration, the final Commendatio and Valedictio will take place. The Roman Pontiff's coffin will then be taken to St. Peter's Basilica and from there to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for burial.

