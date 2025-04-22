CEC: Pope Francis was a beacon of hope

The Conference of European Churches (CEC) conveys sincere condolences to Catholic brothers and sisters mourning the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away on 21 April 2025 in Vatican City, at age 88. “The passing of Holy Father is a profound loss for all Christians. His visionary leadership, boundless compassion, and commitment to justice and dialogue have inspired countless people around the world,” said CEC President H.E. Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

Although the Catholic Church is not an official member, CEC continues to work closely with Catholic partners such as the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) to engage with European institutions, and to promote dialogue strengthening ecumenical unity focusing on European issues.

In letters of condolences addressed to COMECE and CCEE, Archbishop Nikitas, highlighted how “Pope Francis was a beacon of hope, whose compassionate leadership transcended denominational boundaries. His dedication to peace and justice has enriched not only the Catholic Church but also the broader human community. His legacy of humility and service will continue to inspire us all.”

CEC General Secretary Rev. Frank-Dieter Fischbach said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to all people of faith. We stand in prayer with our Catholic partners in Brussels, especially COMECE and CCEE during this moment of profound sorrow and gratitude for Pope Francis’ life and work.”

Pope Francis, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, led the Roman Catholic Church from March 2013 until his passing. During his nearly 12-year papacy, he implemented significant reforms within the Vatican and the Catholic Church, promoting transparency and accountability, and consistently advocating for social justice, the poor, and the marginalized. He also worked to foster interreligious dialogue and addressed global challenges such as environmental degradation and conflicts, leaving behind an eminent legacy.

Orthodox Times