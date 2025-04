The Resurrection of the Lord celbrated at the Theological School of Halki

In a festive atmosphere, the Resurrection Vigil of our Savior Christ was celebrated on the night of Holy Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the chapel of the Theological School of Halki, presided over by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos.

After the conclusion of the Resurrection Divine Liturgy, he extended his heartfelt wishes to the faithful who had gathered from the Princes’ Islands and from Greece and distributed the customary Paschal eggs.

Orthodox Times