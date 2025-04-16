Ecumenical Patriarch attends the celebration of the Sacrament of Holy Unction in the Phanar (PHOTOS)

On Holy Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in the evening, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew prayerfully attended the celebration of the Sacrament of Holy Unction at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar. The service was presided over by the Grand Protosyncellus, Father Grigorios.

Also present in prayer were Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra, the Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, Ambassador Konstantinos Koutras, and a large congregation of faithful.

Earlier that morning, the Patriarch had presided at the Divine Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts, also held at the Patriarchal Church.

Throughout the first days of Holy Week, the Ecumenical Patriarch actively led or attended several sacred services:

*On Holy Monday morning, April 14, he presided at the Divine Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts.

*On Holy Monday and Tuesday evenings, he led the Service of the Bridegroom, a deeply moving and solemn service highlighting the vigilance and repentance of the faithful.

*On Holy Tuesday morning, April 15, Metropolitan Theodoros of Seleucia presided at the Divine Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts.

These services are part of the sacred journey through Holy Week, preparing the faithful to experience the Passion and Resurrection of Christ.

Photo Credit: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times