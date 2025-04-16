Armenia among top travel destinations for Easter – ANSA

ANSA, Italy’s largest news agency, has listed Armenia among four top travel destinations for Easter.

“A trip to Armenia is a unique experience of spirituality, flavors and ancient traditions. Here Easter – Zatik – is a celebration of conviviality and collective memory. The heart of the faith is Echmiadzin, the spiritual seat of the Armenian Apostolic Church, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, just 20 km from the capital Yerevan. The cathedral, founded in the 4th century by the patron saint of Armenia, Saint Gregory the Illuminator, was reopened to the public in September 2024 after a long restoration,” ANSA writes.

“The Easter liturgy, accompanied by songs of rare beauty, takes place in an evocative atmosphere, among ancient frescoes illuminated by candles and the harmonious movement of the clergy in embroidered vestments and black cone-shaped headdresses. The celebration then continues at the table in a moment of sharing when families gather to enjoy symbolic dishes: fish, hard-boiled eggs, pilaf rice with dried fruit, trout with aromatic herbs and Atsik, a wheat-based dish that recalls the mystery of the resurrection,” the agency notes.

“Wine cannot be missed, present in religious rites but also in family toasts: Armenia, not by chance, is home to the oldest wine cellar in the world, discovered in the Areni-1 cave and dated over 6 thousand years ago. And then ‘lavash’, a thin and soft bread, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible heritage of humanity. Colored eggs, often dyed with red onion peels, are the protagonists of a much-loved Easter game, in which in a sort of battle the winner is the one who manages to break the opponent’s egg without damaging their own,” the article reads.

The three other destinations ANSA recommends to visit are Carinthia (Austria), Bali and Barbados.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu