Palm Sunday at the Theological School of Halki

Presided over by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos, the festive Matins and Hierarchical Divine Liturgy were celebrated today, Palm Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the chapel of the Theological School of Halki.

During the service, the customary prayer for the blessing of the palm branches was also read.

Faithful from the island and from Athens attended the celebration.

Orthodox Times