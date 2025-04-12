Ecumenical Patriarch attended opening session of 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum

At the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by third-ranking Deacon Barnabas, traveled on Friday, April 11, 2025, by air to Antalya to attend the official opening of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, in which numerous heads of state and government, ministers, diplomats, and public figures from various countries around the world are participating.

The Forum is being held at the NEST Convention Center in Belek, Antalya, under the theme: “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.”

The opening session featured speeches by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Forum will run for three days, from April 11 to 13.

The Ecumenical Patriarch had also attended the official opening session of the 3rd Forum at the same venue last year, where he had the opportunity to engage with many high-ranking figures among the participants.

The Ecumenical Patriarch returned to Constantinople in the evening of the same day.

Orthodox Times