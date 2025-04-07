Memorial Service for Late Metropolitan Germanos of Tranoupolis at the Phanar (PHOTOS)

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended in prayer the three-year memorial service of the late Metropolitan Germanos of Tranoupolis, held at the Patriarchal Church of St. George.

The Divine Liturgy was presided over by Metropolitan Andreas of Forty Churches, concelebrated with Metropolitans Ioakeim of Bursa and Theodoros of Seleucia. The homily was delivered by Deacon Epiphanius Kamyanovich, who reflected on the spiritual legacy of the late Hierarch.

The service was attended by Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne, Archons Offikialioi of the Great Church of Christ, members of the local faithful from Constantinople, and pilgrims from abroad.

Following the Divine Liturgy, Metropolitan Andreas extended a warm welcome to the visiting pilgrims and personally distributed the antidoron. A memorial reception followed, during which the Ecumenical Patriarch spoke with emotion about the life, character, and philanthropic ministry of Metropolitan Germanos, particularly highlighting his support for the student youth of Constantinople.

Later in the day, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the final Lenten Vespers at the Cathedral of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary in Stavrodromi. The sermon was delivered by Archimandrite Samuel Efes.

Also in attendance were the Metropolitan of Forty Churches, who serves as the Hierarchical Head of the Greater Community of Stavrodromi, Bishop Benjamin of Tralleis, clergy, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Ephorate Committee of the Community, and a large congregation of faithful.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas / Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times