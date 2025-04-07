Armenian, Assyrian, Greek genocides commemorated at St Paul’s Cathedral in Melbourne

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian, Assyrian, Greek genocides were commemorated at St Paul’s Cathedral in Melbourne, The Greek Herald reports.

The service, hosted by the Anglican Diocese of Melbourne in collaboration with the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Orthodox Churches, served as a powerful testament to interfaith solidarity and remembrance.

The solemn event brought together a diverse congregation to reflect upon the tragic historical events and to offer prayers for the souls of the victims. The service underscored the enduring importance of acknowledging these atrocities and promoting peace and understanding within our community.

