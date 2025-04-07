Armenia denies fresh disinformation from Azerbaijan – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian side has refuted Azerbaijan’ s statement on ceasefire violation.

“The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, alleging that from the evening of April 6 until 4:30 a.m. on April 7 units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southeastern sections of the border, does not correspond to reality,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It recalled that the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations and related reports. However, Azerbaijan has yet to respond to this initiative.

The Ministry of Defense reaffirmed that, in accordance with the position of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, it stands ready to investigate the facts supporting the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, should they be provided to the Republic of Armenia.

