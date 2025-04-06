Archbishop of America: This Holy Fast is our chance to accelerate on the spiritual course of life

On Saturday, April 5, 2025 the Archdiocesan District Clergy Laity Assembly took place at The Church of our Saviour in Rye, NY.

Following the Divine Liturgy, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over the Assembly as several clergy and ministry leaders offered updates on numerous endeavors and events throughout the Archdiocesan District.

His Eminence offered his remarks on the season of Great Lent and the focus of our ministries on Christ, stating, “This season of the Holy Fast is an opportunity for us to accelerate the pace of our running on the spiritual course of our life. Like in any race, and especially in the marathon of life, there will be vertical climbs that challenge our breath, our heart rates, and our stamina.

Great Lent is such a time as this, as we ascend the rocky slope of Golgotha through the rigors and challenges of Holy Week. But there is the milestone of Pascha in the distance, and with every step, we draw nearer to the joy and glory of the Resurrection.”

His Eminence concluded with great thanks to the host parish and clergy and with joyous wishes for a blessed Pascha to all the faithful of our communities.

National Chancellor Bishop Nektarios of Diokleia then offered updates on several National Ministries including the Endowment of the Camping Ministry, which was graciously supported by the Name Day Gala of Archbishop Elpidophoros.

His Grace also gave updates on the Youth Protection Training Program that all Youth Ministry workers are required to be trained in, as well as members of Parish Council and parish volunteers.

As host priest and also the Chancellor of the Archdiocesan District, Fr. Elias Villis welcomed all delegates to The Church of Our Saviour. Fr. Elias thanked all clergy and lay delegates for their presence and commitment to the churches and ministries of our District. He also encouraged all our district participants saying “we are ‘the Light of the World’” that the Light of Christ will never be extinguished.

He reported that through the dedicated efforts of our clergy and lay leadership, there has been a significant increase in the number of Baptisms, both adult and youth, and also an increase in Chrismations and those converting to Orthodoxy.

Fr. Elias also recognized that the work of our clergy and leadership is truly making a difference and that the season of Great Lent will be an inspiring time for all our faithful and to use these strengthening days to grow closer together into a life of Christ.

A special emphasis was made on the continuous efforts being made at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria. His Eminence and Fr. Elias encouraged our clergy, all our delegates, and especially our faithful to remember St. Demetrios in our prayers and efforts.

They also stated that several announcements are forthcoming on events and fundraisers that will take place for St. Demetrios and the parochial school.

Melpomeni Murdakes, Director of Parish Planned Giving, presented the Department’s best practices for engaging parishioners in making legacy gifts to parishes in Stewardship and Endowments.

Dr. Demetrios Katos, President of Hellenic College Holy Greek Orthodox School of Theology, then presented updates on the seminary, student enrollment, and most importantly, how each parish can encourage and engage educated ministry leaders.

The School of Theology now offers multiple programs online for credit and auditing options of continuing education for all.

Next, the preliminary financials for the District were presented from 2024, and the 2025 – 2026 Budget was presented, discussed, and approved.

Photos: Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

