PilgriMaps Is Born: An Online Magazine to Promote Pilgrimage Routes

The project, born from the creativity and experience of two experienced Catholic journalists, Silvia Costantini and Inma Alvarez, responds to the exponential growth of religious tourism, particularly pilgrimages, a model of spiritual, cultural and eco-friendly tourism, which not only boosts economic prosperity but also contributes significantly to environmental preservation.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.04.2025).- PilgriMaps (https://www.pilgrimaps.com/es/) is a new digital publishing initiative, born with the aim of promoting all the world’s pilgrimage destinations, from a cultural perspective, a search for meaning and interreligious dialogue.

PilgriMaps appears as a new communication medium in three languages ​​(English, Spanish, and Italian), which offers first-class storytelling on a unique online platform.

Its objective is to map and share as many pilgrimage routes and stories as possible, creating an interactive and ever-growing map that spans the entire globe. This initiative is aimed at pilgrims from all walks of life, countries, traditions, and cultures.

PilgriMaps is partnering with organizations responsible for the development and maintenance of important pilgrimage routes. These include the Way to Jerusalem (Israel), the Holy Grail Way (Spain), Pilgrim Paths (Ireland), XirCammini (Malta), Associazione Borgo San Giacomo, Piazza Armenia (Sicily, Italy), the Ignatian Way (Spain), the Jesuit Route of Paraguay and the Franciscan Ways of Bolivia, the Way of Saint Benedict, and many more. These partnerships ensure that PilgriMaps offers readers accurate and up-to-date information on these significant destinations.

PilgriMaps is establishing strategic alliances with major publishers in the United States, Europe and Latin America, with the aim of sharing this common heritage of humanity with an increasingly broad and segmented audience.

Since its inception, PilgriMaps has been promoting collaboration agreements with Universities in several countries, with the aim of promoting the educational and cultural dimension of the material and immaterial heritage of pilgrimage routes.

PilgriMaps accompanies and inspires pilgrims from around the world with stories, helping them to rediscover pilgrimage as an environmentally sustainable form of tourism, as well as an experience of personal transformation.

As the Website motto says, on PilgriMaps, the path becomes an encounter.

Zenit