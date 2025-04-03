Meryl Streep In Talks To Play Aslan In Greta Gerwig & Netflix’s Narnia Movie

By Andreas Wiseman

Oscar winner Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig and Netlfix’s Narnia movie, we have confirmed with sources.



We understand that they’re not quite at the offer stage yet, however.

In the novels, Aslan is a talking lion who serves as Narnia’s guardian and a guide for the human children. Generally portrayed as a male, Aslan was created as an allegory for Jesus by author C.S. Lewis.

https://deadline.com/2025/04/meryl-streep-aslan-greta-gerwig-netflix-narnia-movie-1236358278/

