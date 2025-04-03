Archbishop of Cyprus criticizes MEP Fidias Panayiotou, warns against Turkish Propaganda

Archbishop Georgios of Cyprus launched a sharp rebuke against Cypriot Member of the European Parliament Fidias Panayiotou and those who elected him, expressing deep concern that the young politician is acting “as a tool in the hands of Turkey and its propaganda.”

According to a report by philenews.com, the Archbishop voiced his criticism during an interview on RIK’s “Proino Dromologio,” following comments he had made to the Athens-based newspaper Estia tis Kyriakis. “I believe the Cypriot people should learn a lesson: that the vote is sacred and must be given with great consideration to those who will serve the genuine interests of the state. It is not merely a protest vote,” the Archbishop stated.

Referring directly to Fidias Panayiotou, the head of the Church of Cyprus remarked: “This man’s behavior shows that he has not understood the role which—rightly or wrongly—some have assigned to him. That is why the other Cypriot MEPs must, with great care, work to correct the damage this man is causing.”

The Archbishop reiterated his belief that Panayiotou’s statements make him an “instrument of Turkish propaganda,” warning that some of his remarks “go beyond the boundaries of logic.”

In particular, he criticized a video in which Panayiotou appeared with a Turkish Cypriot YouTuber on the anniversary of the unilateral declaration of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. In the video, Panayiotou said, “They taught me half of the story and manipulated me into hating you,” a statement the Archbishop interpreted as aligning with the Turkish narrative of the Cyprus issue.

As reported by philenews.com, the Archbishop accused the MEP of accepting Turkey’s version of history and undermining the just cause of Cyprus. He emphasized the need for elected officials to represent national interests responsibly and cautioned voters to approach future elections with greater discernment.

Orthodox Times