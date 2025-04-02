Archbishop of America marks World Autism Awareness Day with message of Inclusion (VIDEO)

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America marked World Autism Awareness Day on April 2nd with a strong call for inclusion and accessibility within the life of the Church.

“As we continue to move through this Great Lent,” he wrote, “there is an observance that matches our Christian commitment to embracing everyone in need: April 2nd, World Autism Awareness Day.”

Underscoring the Archdiocese’s commitment to inclusive ministry, the Archbishop emphasized the importance of creating space for all faithful, especially those with disabilities and their families, within every aspect of Church life. “The Sacred Archdiocese of America seeks to integrate all our members into the salvific and vital areas of Church participation,” he noted.

To that end, he announced a new campaign throughout the month of April to highlight and share “many positive initiatives that serve to incorporate every member of our parishes into the full experience of worship, education, service, and fellowship.”

In a particularly poignant line, Archbishop Elpidophoros offered a vision of the Church rooted in radical hospitality: “My dear Christians, we are setting a wider table, so that every member of our Church has a seat and a place to feel welcome.”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/ArchbishopElpidophoros/?ref=embed_video

Orthodox Times