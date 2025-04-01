Pope Francis Approves Canonization of Armenian Archbishop Ignatius Choukrallah Maloyan Martyred During Genocide

THE VATICAN — Pope Francis has cleared the way for the canonization of Blessed Ignatius Choukrallah Maloyan, who was born in 1869 in Mardin, in present-day Turkey, the Vatican reports.

Ordained a priest in 1883 in Lebanon, he took the Christian name Ignatius and became known as an excellent preacher in both Arabic and Turkish, devoting himself to parish ministry and the study of sacred texts in Alexandria, Egypt.

In 1911, Pope Pius X appointed him Archbishop of Mardin during the Synod of Armenian Bishops in Rome, which examined the situation in Turkey after the rise of the Young Turks movement.

After Turkish forces entered the First World War, Archbishop Maloyan was arrested along with 13 priests and 600 other Christians in the tumult that included forced enlistments and harassment against Christians, particularly Armenian Christians.

Archbishop Maloyan and his companions were executed on June 3, 1915, when they refused to renounce the faith. He was beatified by Pope St. John Paul II on October 7, 2001.

Pope Francis also approved decrees related to the canonization of martyred layman Peter To Rot from Papua New Guinea and Venezuelan religious founder Mother Maria del Monte Carmelo.

