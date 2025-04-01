Calls in Turkey to ban Archbishop Elpidophoros from entry

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has come under fire from nationalist circles in Turkey, with calls for the revocation of his Turkish passport following public statements in which he referred to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and used the historical term “Constantinople,” sigmalive.com reports.

The controversy stems from remarks made by the Archbishop during the recent Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House. According to Turkish journalist and columnist Erol Kara, who represents the nationalist group “Blue Homeland Union” in Elazig, the Archbishop’s references were “anti-Turkish” and constituted a “scandal.”

Appearing on local broadcaster Kanal23, Kara demanded that Elpidophoros be barred from entering Turkey, claiming he repeatedly uses the term “Ecumenical” for Patriarch Bartholomew of the Phanar, despite a decision by Turkey’s Court of Cassation prohibiting such terminology. He also criticized Elpidophoros for using the term “Constantinople” instead of “Istanbul.”

“The Archbishop is under close watch,” the report states, “as he continues to incite hostility against Turkey with his Byzantine dreams.”

Erol Kara also called on Turkish prosecutors to take legal action against the Archbishop, urging nationalist and conservative factions to respond. “Followers of Ataturk, conservatives, and nationalists in Turkey should file a lawsuit against Elpidophoros,” he said. “I ask the prosecutors to do what is necessary for this man who acts against the Republic of Turkey.”

The article further notes that retired Rear Admiral Cihat Yaycı—widely known for his anti-Patriarchal stance—has pledged to continue the legal campaign against Elpidophoros. Yaycı, the architect of the controversial Turkish-Libyan maritime memorandum, has long opposed the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople and views the Archbishop of America as a direct threat to Turkish state interests.

Orthodox Times