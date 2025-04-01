(başlık)

The Pope’s Health on Tuesday, April 1: Improvements in Motor Skills, Breathing and Voice

Jorge Enrique Mújica

Blood tests show normal values. The chest X-ray performed a few days ago shows improvement in the pulmonary infection. The various therapies continue: there are further improvements in motor skills, breathing, and voice use.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 01.04.2025).- At noon on Tuesday, April 1, the Holy See Press Office released a medical report on Pope Francis, following a week without any medical information.

Reported is that the Pope’s situation continues to be stable. Blood tests show normal values. The chest X-ray performed a few days ago shows improvement in the pulmonary infection. The various therapies continue: there are further improvements in motor skills, breathing, and voice use.

High flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas is concentrated mainly at night when necessary.

The Holy Father’s work continues. He sits at his desk, concelebrates Mass every day in the Chapel on the second floor of Casa Santa Marta.

There have been no special visits: the health personnel and his closest collaborators are present.

The mode of Sunday’s Angelus will be explained in the next briefing on Friday, April 4. As for the Holy Week rituals, it is still too early to discuss them.

According to the Press Office, Pope Francis is in good spirits. The homily for Mass on Sunday, April 6, for the Jubilee of the Sick and the World of Health, will be prepared by the Pope and read by Monsignor Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

https://zenit.org/2025/04/01/the-popes-health-on-tuesday-april-1-improvements-in-motor-skills-breathing-and-voice/