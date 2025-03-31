Armenia at fault for deterioration of relations with CSTO — Abramyan

YEREVAN, March 31. /TASS/. The negativity surrounding Armenia’s relations with the CSTO and Russia is the result of Yerevan’s policy, Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abramyan believes.

“Everything that is happening in relations with the CSTO and Russia today is a consequence of the bad policy of the current Armenian authorities. It’s 100% because of them,” Abramyan said at a press conference.

He also criticized Armenia for its desire to join the EU, noting that the Armenian economy is closely linked to the markets of countries in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). “Let’s go to Europe, but why? What are we going to do there? How will you ensure the food security of the country, where will you get gas? Russia has already told us to make up our minds. <…> Moreover, we will not be accepted into the European Union,” said Abramyan.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had suspended its participation in the CSTO, as the organization allegedly created threats to the sovereignty of the republic. Last December, he said that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had crossed the point of no return. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is assessing all the risks of withdrawing from the CSTO. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this step does not strengthen Armenia’s security, and Yerevan’s return to full-fledged work in the organization will take time.

Earlier this year Armenia adopted a law to start accession to the EU. Pashinyan noted that the document does not mean an automatic launch of Yerevan’s accession to the EU, as the issue requires a referendum. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Russia considers Armenia’s discussion of this bill as the beginning of the republic’s withdrawal from the EAEU. According to him, accession to the EU is incompatible with its membership in the EAEU. Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said that Yerevan is not going to leave the EAEU, but will develop relations with the association, while increasing cooperation with other structures.

TASS