Musk announces activation of Starlink in Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Tech billionaire and head of the United States Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, has announced that Starlink is now active in Armenia.

He announced in a statement on X on Thursday.

“Starlink now active in Armenia,” Musk stated on X, reacting to an announcement by the official Starlink account.

Starlink now active in Armenia!

According to the internet service provider, its presence in Armenia marks its expansion into its 130th country, territory, or market worldwide.

“Starlink is now live in Armenia, marking the 130th country, territory or market around the world where Starlink’s high-speed internet service is available,” the company said.

