In Kazakhstan, FM Mirzoyan lays flowers at the khachkar in memory of Armenian women

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On an official visit to Kazakhstan, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited “ALZHIR” (“Akmolinsk Camp for Wives of Traitors to the Motherland”) – the museum and memorial complex dedicated to the victims of political repression and totalitarianism.

Minister Mirzoyan explored the exhibits of the memorial complex, which present the stories and events surrounding the women exiled to the village of Akmol (formerly Malinovka) in Kazakhstan as a result of Soviet repressions in the 1930s–1950s. According to the museum’s records, around 80 of them were Armenian.

Minister Mirzoyan laid flowers at the monument and the khachkar (Armenian cross-stone) installed on the complex’s grounds in memory of the Armenian women.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu