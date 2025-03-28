Greece-France-Cyprus-Lebanon meeting to be held in Paris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the Élysée Palace on Friday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and the President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun.

It is the first meeting of all four countries at the highest level and is taking place at a time when the landscape in the region is being reshaped and regional developments are underway. The government will reiterate that Greece is present in developments and constitutes a factor of stability and security in the wider region.

Mitsotakis was the first foreign leader to visit Lebanon last December after the ceasefire agreement was reached. The prime minister’s visit was highly symbolic and important, as he sent a message of peace and stability, while highlighting Greece’s strong role and presence in the region.

On Sunday, March 30, Mitsotakis will travel to Israel, where he will have meetings with President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The visit is expected to confirm the strong strategic alliance between Greece and Israel, while the entire spectrum of bilateral relations is expected to be discussed, with an emphasis on defence cooperation, as well as regional developments focusing on the Eastern Mediterranean and Syria.

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times