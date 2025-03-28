Ecumenical Patriarch attends Iftar dinner with Turkish President in Ankara

On Thursday evening, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended an iftar dinner hosted at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, as part of a gathering celebrating the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The dinner brought together representatives of various religious communities residing in Turkey, in a gesture of interfaith dialogue and mutual respect.

In a notable gesture, the Ecumenical Patriarch was seated to the left of President Erdoğan, a placement that was captured in official photographs from the event.

Approximately thirty distinguished guests attended the dinner, including senior Turkish officials such as the Ministers of National Defense, Interior, and Culture and Tourism, the Head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the President of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), among others.

Shortly before the conclusion of the dinner, President Erdoğan delivered a brief address, warmly greeting the attendees and extending heartfelt wishes to their respective communities through the religious leaders present.

During the evening, Patriarch Bartholomew held a cordial private conversation with President Erdoğan, during which he raised issues concerning the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Greek Orthodox community in Turkey. President Erdoğan listened attentively and expressed interest in the matters discussed.

The Ecumenical Patriarch returned to Constantinople close to midnight.

Orthodox Times