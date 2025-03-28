Documentary on Halki Theological School presented at Kültür University in Constantinople

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the amphitheater of Kültür University in Constantinople was filled to capacity for the screening of the documentary “The Halki Theological School Today”, directed by Fatih Öztürk and Okan Şeker.

The event, held under the auspices of the Holy Metropolis of Derkoi, highlighted the history, current role, and significance of the Halki Seminary, the historic theological school of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Speakers included Professor Fadime Üvey – Yüksektepe, Rector of Kültür University; Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi; and Professor Perihan Taş Öz, Chair of the Department of Radio and Cinema.

Representing Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Bishop Paisios of Xanthoupolis attended the event, along with other distinguished guests.

Before the screening, Rector Üvey – Yüksektepe received the guests in her office for a private meeting, where discussions were held regarding potential future collaboration between the university, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and other cultural and religious institutions.

Orthodox Times