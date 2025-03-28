Armenia bids for EU membership amid rising tensions: Will there be a peace agreement? – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan
Armenia bids for EU membership amid rising tensions: Will there be a peace agreement?
Armenian PM declares readiness to sign a peace deal.
Baku shifts stance again—more preconditions, more accusations.
Spain, among 50+ nations backing peace, weighs in on regional stability.
Charge d’Affaires of Spain in Armenia, Cristina Conesa Sancho, discusses Spain’s role, EU-Armenia ties, and whether international support can truly bring peace.
Meanwhile, Armenia launches its EU membership process, prompting a stark warning from Russia. Can Armenia balance its geopolitical puzzle?
Yorumlar kapatıldı.