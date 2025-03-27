Saint-Serge Orthodox Theological Institute in Paris marks Centennial with international events

The “Saint-Serge” Institute in Paris, one of the world’s most important centers for Orthodox theological research, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The centennial celebration program will begin on May 3 with a conference dedicated to the institution’s history. Later, on September 20, an academic day will be held, along with the celebration of the Divine Liturgy marking the beginning of the new academic year.

Additionally, from November 27–29, the institute will host an international colloquium on its theological legacy, titled: “L’héritage théologique de Saint-Serge et ses perspectives d’avenir” (“The Theological Legacy of Saint-Serge and Its Future Perspectives”).

100 Years of History

Founded in 1924 by Metropolitan Eulogius (Guéorguievsky), the institute has played a crucial role in theological education and promoting inter-Orthodox and ecumenical dialogue, officially beginning its activity on April 30, 1925.

The institute’s origins lie in the context of Russian Orthodox exile following the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. It was initially established in a former German Lutheran church, purchased with the help of donors.

From its inception, the institute aimed to establish a prestigious academic center that would bring together and train significant theologians. Among its renowned alumni are Sergei Bulgakov, Anton Kartashev, Georgi Fedotov, Fr. Georges Florovsky, and Fr. Vasily Zenkovsky.

The institute gained the right to award academic degrees in theology before World War II and played an active role in the ecumenical movement, collaborating with the World Council of Churches.

Since 1953, it has hosted the annual “Week of Liturgical Studies,” a landmark academic event in the field.

Among the Romanian theologians who studied at the Saint-Serge Institute in Paris are several hierarchs of the Romanian Orthodox Church, including Metropolitan Teofan of Moldavia and Bukovina, Metropolitan Serafim of Germany, Central and Northern Europe, Bishop Siluan of Italy, Bishop Nectarie of Ireland and Iceland, and Archbishop-elect Atanasie of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In 2009, the Saint-Serge Orthodox Theological Institute in Paris awarded His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania an honorary doctorate (Doctor Honoris Causa).

Source: Basilica.ro

Orthodox Times