Ecumenical Patriarch receives Greece’s Minister of Education, Sofia Zacharaki

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received today, Thursday, March 27, the Minister of Education, Religious Affairs, and Sports of Greece, Ms. Sofia Zacharaki, during her first visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate following her recent appointment.

The Patriarch congratulated Ms. Zacharaki on her new responsibilities, entrusted to her by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and extended his warm wishes for a fruitful and successful tenure. In response, the Minister expressed her gratitude to the Patriarch, reaffirming her deep respect for the Ecumenical Patriarchate and her continued interest in the Greek diaspora of Constantinople.

Present during the meeting were Ambassador Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, and Dr. Georgios Kalantzis, Secretary General for Religious Affairs at the Ministry of Education, along with members of the Minister’s delegation. Representing the Patriarchate were Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Patriarch’s Private Office.

At midday, Patriarch Bartholomew hosted an official luncheon in honor of Minister Zacharaki.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times