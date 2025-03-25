Ecumenical Patriarch: The Virgin Mary best understands a mother’s sorrow (PHOTOS)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Great Vespers on the eve of the Annunciation at the celebrating Church of Panagia Evangelistria in the Tataoula District of Constantinople.

The Divine Word was preached by Hieromonk Ieronymos Sotirelis.

At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, the Patriarch performed a Trisagion service for the repose of the souls of the late teachers and graduates of the historic Urban School of Galata.

In his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his joy at officiating at the Vespers, following a two-year absence due to renovation works carried out under the care of the Archon Exarch of the Great Church of Christ, Athanasios Martinos, and his wife Marina.

“We all know, of course, that the entire City of Constantine is itself a great pilgrimage site and a vast temple, where thanksgiving for victories is constantly offered to the Champion General.

Even more so, however, the Evangelistria is especially honored in her celebrating churches—such as this beautiful marble temple that has gathered us tonight. We have been spiritually uplifted by the melodious rendering of the feast’s hymns by the Choir of the Association of Music Friends of Pera, under the direction of the Archon Protopsaltis of the Great Church of Christ, Panagiotis Neochoritis.

We commend and praise all the participating chanters for tonight’s musical offering, as well as for your steadfast commitment to continuing this beautiful decades-long tradition, which illuminates the sacred chant stands of this venerable house of the Mother of God every year on this holy evening.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch referred to the Feast of the Annunciation of the Theotokos, which, as he noted, this year is celebrated within the same week that we also venerate the Precious and Life-Giving Cross.

“And the Virgin Mary, before she was glorified and seated at the right hand of her Son, ‘adorned with the gold of Ophir’ (Ps. 14:10) and before all generations of mankind called her blessed, did she not first experience the pain of the crucifixion and death of her innocent child? ‘And a sword will pierce through her own soul,’ the elder Simeon had prophesied.” That is why, the Ecumenical Patriarch added, she can understand better than anyone the unbearable pain of every mother who mourns the loss of her child.

“We ask her with fervor and reverence, especially tonight, to soothe and calm the heart of every grieving mother, and to repel the wars and disasters that afflict our world. May the salvific message of Christ’s incarnation spread everywhere — and with it, the love, justice, and peace that it brings.

Only these can offer true, lasting, and inalienable joy to all people and nations on earth — precisely the joy our Church proclaims to the ends of the earth: ‘Announce great joy on earth, proclaim the glory of God in the heavens!’”

With this spirit of absolute devotion to God, let us celebrate this year both the Veneration of the Holy Cross and the Annunciation of the Theotokos. Let us also respond, together with our Lady, “Behold the servants of the Lord; let it be unto us according to His word.”

With these festive thoughts, we find ourselves this evening among you, dear pilgrims of the Annunciation, to extend to you our fatherly wishes for a joyful feast day!

Afterwards, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his patriarchal gratitude to Metropolitan Stefanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos “for the zeal he shows in fulfilling the ministry entrusted to him by the Mother Church, for his love for the holy services, and for all of you, our Christians of Tataoula.”

“After all, your Hierarch is flesh from the flesh of this district of the Archdiocese. Here he was born and served ecclesiastically before entering the Patriarchal Court. He knows you, and you know him. He loves you and you love him! We thank him from the bottom of our hearts for his fruitful ministry and wish him every blessing from the Lord.”

The Patriarch also warmly congratulated the Hierarchical Head of the Archdiocese of Constantinople, Filotheos Kelepouris, as well as the Community Committee, for the good work they carry out.

He went on to welcome all the pilgrims, and in particular the alumni of the Urban School of Galata: “Tonight, we performed a Trisagion for the repose of the souls of the late teachers and graduates of this historic school of the Greek Community of Constantinople, among whom was our dearly beloved Elder, Metropolitan Meliton of Chalcedon, himself a graduate of the Galata School. May the memory of all be eternal and unforgettable.”

He also warmly welcomed a group of teachers and students from the 3rd Gymnasium of the American College of Greece.

“We are accustomed to reminding the pilgrims who visit us—because this is a pilgrimage, not a mere excursion or tour—not to be satisfied with the remnants of our glorious Byzantium and its visible splendor, but to extend their attention and interest to the unseen, and to listen to the silent voices of the past. All these seemingly obsolete elements are equally real and present, and perhaps even more instructive than what we can see and feel today. We offer the same encouragement to you, wishing that your stay here may be not only pleasant but also beneficial and constructive.

It is with great joy that we see you all here this evening at the House of the Evangelistria. May you first receive her grace, and then our paternal blessing, along with the wish that you may spend the remainder of Holy and Great Lent in health and reverence, and celebrate a joyful and blessed Holy Easter!”

Earlier, the Ecumenical Patriarch was warmly welcomed by Metropolitan Stefanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, as well as by the President of the Community’s Ephorate Committee, Prodromos Kosmaoglou.

The service was attended by Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra, the Ambassador of Greece to Turkey, Konstantinos Koutras, the Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, Archons of the Ecumenical Throne, and a multitude of faithful.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times