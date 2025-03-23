Balian and Merdjanian Receive King Charles III Coronation Medal

MONTREAL — Ara Balian, the chairman of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) Eugene Papazian chapter of Montreal and a Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) member, and TCA member Berj Merdjanian, along with 28 other distinguished individuals, were honored with the King Charles III Coronation Medal on February 25.

This medal serves as a commemorative honor established to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on May 6, 2023 and is the first medal in Canadian history to commemorate a royal coronation. It recognizes 30,000 outstanding individuals of all ages and from all walks of life who have made a difference in their communities. The medal highlights themes that both King Charles III and Canadians hold dear, including service, the environment and sustainability, and Canadian diversity. While the Chancellery of Honours, as part of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, administers the King Charles III Coronation Medal program, Members of Parliament hold a key role in the distribution of the King Charles III Coronation Medal by nominating deserving individuals within their communities.

To be eligible, nominated individuals must have been alive on May 6, 2023, and have made noteworthy contributions or outstanding achievements in the community or abroad that honors Canada. The selection process is guided by a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that Canada’s rich diversity is reflected in the recipients.

After carefully reviewing hundreds of nominations, Saint-Laurant Member of Parliament Emmanuella Lambropoulos and her team selected 30 outstanding candidates in the Saint-Laurent community. The honored persons strengthen and vitalize communities, thus helping shape Canada’s future.

Ara Balian is the son of Onnig and Vartouhie Balian, both dedicated ADL and Tekeyan members. Ara followed in the footsteps of his parents and has been actively involved in the foundation of Montreal’s community institutions, starting from the Tekeyan Center on Jarry Street. There the young Ara of 18 was forged and devotedly served Armenian organizations for more than 55 years.

Berj Merdjanian is also a valued contributor to the Armenian community, serving as a liaison between it and Québec’s (Provincial or Federal) political parties. His contacts, communication skills and financial input made him an influential member of the political elite.

On March 23, the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Montreal honored Balian and Merdjanian on the occasion of receiving their medals at the Tekeyan Center in Montreal.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator