Archbishop of America met NYC Mayor to honor Greek American contributions

New York City Mayor Eric Adams welcomed Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and hundreds of Greek Orthodox New Yorkers to a reception at Gracie Mansion on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The annual event celebrates Greek Heritage and the contributions of Greek Americans to New York City.

This year Mayor Adams honored three distinguished individuals for their service to New York City, Margo Catsimatidis, Archon Demetrius Kalamaras, and the Chancellor of the National Church, Bishop Nektarios of Diokleia.

In his remarks, Archbishop Elpidophoros thanked the Mayor for this thoughtful tradition saying, “On behalf of the Greek Orthodox People of New York City, and indeed, the National Archdiocese of America, whose headquarters is not too far from Gracie Mansion, allow me to express to you our gratitude and appreciation for the City’s recognition of Greek Independence Day, March 25, 1821.

On Sunday, March 30th, we shall once again march up Fifth Avenue with pride and joy, waving the National Banners of Greece and Cyprus, and we look forward to you joining us and the mighty Evzones.

The Hellenes of Twenty Five Hundred Years ago brought forth the concept of Democracy to the world, and ever since, women and men of good courage and integrity have endeavored to perfect the democratic model of Athens.

Today, we join hands with you to make of our City a better place for all its citizens, and we thank you for honoring three exceptional individuals.”

Photos: Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

Orthodox Times