Princeton French Film Festival Premieres ‘Monsieur Aznavour’ Film in US

PRINCETON, N. J. — The Princeton French Film Festival will kick off with the U.S. premiere of “Monsieur Aznavour,” based on the life and music of legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, on Friday, March 28, 2025, in Princeton, New Jersey.

The film follows Aznavour’s musical career – from the challenges he faced to rising to international fame – and is produced by Jean-Rachid Kallouche (spouse of Katy Aznavour, who provided exclusive material for the film).

“Charles Aznavour’s personal and artistic trajectory is unique as he left indelible marks on several generations who passed on his poetic lyrics and touching songs, including in New York City and other parts of the USA where he had a massive audience,” said Yassine Ait Ali, founder of the Princeton French Film Festival. “When I watched this original biopic in France and saw it was made by a talented team of musicians and filmmakers, I knew instantly that it would be the perfect feature for the Princeton French Film Festival’s opening night. I hope this exceptional screening will contribute to perpetuating Aznavour’s important legacy in North America and beyond.”

The third edition of the Princeton Film Festival will run from March 28 to April 25 and will feature 20 movies as well as several Q&As and masterclasses. The Princeton Film Festival has welcomed thousands since its inception three years ago and continues to expand, with Ait Ali – a France native and Ph.D. student in the Department of French & Italian at Princeton University – at the helm.

“Monsieur Aznavour” will premiere on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:00 pm at Princeton University. The screening will be followed by a Q&A and reception.

Films during the Princeton Film Festival will be screened on Princeton University’s campus, at the Princeton Public Library, at the Princeton Garden Theater, and at the Arts Council of Princeton in their original language(s) and with English subtitles. Screenings are free and open to the public and all rooms are wheelchair-friendly. For more tickets and details, please visit: https://frenchfilmfestival.gradlife.princeton.edu.

