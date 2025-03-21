Patriarch of Moscow praises Lavrov on his 75th birthday

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

“For many years, you have served with consistency and responsibility as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, consistently demonstrating the highest level of professionalism, a steadfast commitment to truth and justice, and the ability to find optimal solutions to the challenges before you,” the Patriarch wrote in his congratulatory message.

As reported by the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Patriarch Kirill highlighted the Ministry’s efforts under Lavrov’s leadership to strengthen Russia’s international standing, protect national interests, support compatriots abroad, and promote historical truth along with traditional moral and spiritual values around the world.

Continuing in the same tone, the Patriarch expressed hope that the longstanding cooperation between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue to contribute to the strengthening of national sovereignty, the unity of the people, and the building of a peaceful and prosperous society.

As a mark of recognition, Patriarch Kirill announced the awarding of the Order of the Holy and Right-Believing Grand Prince Alexander Nevsky, First Class, to Minister Lavrov.

Translation: Konstantinos Menyktas

