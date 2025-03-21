Margara checkpoint on Armenia-Turkey border temporarily opens to allow passage of humanitarian aid to Syria – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Тrucks loaded with medical supplies and food crossed the Margara bridge ahead to Syria to deliver humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian Government.

The border crossing point will remain open until 31 to allow the passage of humanitarian cargo to Syria through Turkish territory.

The decision on the opening of the checkpoint was made at the Government sitting on Thursday, March 20.

At the moment, the Margara checkpoint is not operational, and the existing legal regulations make it impossible for cargo and vehicles to pass through the border crossing point. This decision will allow to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria quickly and at lower costs.

The issue of provision of humanitarian aid was discussed during working meetings between the relevant departments of Armenia and Syria.

