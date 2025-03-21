Kremlin welcomes Pashinyan’s statement on strengthening ties with Russia

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow considers Armenia a friendly state and intends to further develop the relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on media reports that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed all his agencies to “restore ties” with their Russian counterparts.

“In fact, relations between Russia and Armenia have never been severed. They can’t stop. Armenia is a friendly country for us,” he told reporters.

“It is a sovereign state, but we have a lot in common – both bilaterally, historically, and culturally. And in terms of joint participation in such an important integration organization as the EAEU. And, of course, we are more than satisfied with this mutual commitment of the Armenian side towards the prospects of our bilateral relations and are ready to develop them in every possible way.”.

