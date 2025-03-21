Armenia delivers food and medical supplies to Syria – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On March 21, Armenia delivered humanitarian aid to Syria via the Margara checkpoint, based on the agreement reached during the meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria Asaad Hasan Al-Shaibani, on January 27.

The humanitarian cargo sent to Syria includes food and medical supplies aimed at alleviating the impact of the war and crisis on the friendly Syrian people.

Humanitarian aid will be delivered to Syria through the “Margara” checkpoint connecting Armenia with Turkey, which was opened specifically for this purpose based on bilateral arrangements with Turkey. We also express our gratitude to the Turkish side for their assistance in ensuring the smooth organization of the humanitarian cargo delivery.

