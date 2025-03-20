Holy Synod of UOC decides to celebrate 1700th anniversary of First Ecumenical Council

On 19 March 2025, the Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), under Metropolitan Onufriy, decided that it would celebrate the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council. The Information and Education Department of the UOC reports.

The festivities will be held on 1 June 2025, the Sunday of the Holy Fathers of the I Ecumenical Council.

The First Ecumenical Council, held in the city of Nicaea (now on the territory of Turkey) in 325, became a remarkable event in the history of Christianity. At the Council, the Nicene Creed, which determined the fundamentals of Orthodox theology, was adopted; also, the Arian heresy was condemned. The Council played a key role in the formation of the dogmatic teaching of the Church and the strengthening of the unity of Christians. In particular, its decisions established the principle for determining the date of the celebration of Pascha for the entire Church.

Orthodox Times