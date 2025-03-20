European Parliament Urges Baku to Release Prisoners

YEREVAN (Jam-News) — On March 12, the European Parliament urgently discussed the resolution titled “The illegal detention of Armenian prisoners, including political leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the fabricated trials against them in Azerbaijan.” The resolution was passed with 523 votes in favor, 3 against, and 84 abstentions.

The European Parliament’s resolution calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian prisoners. However, the document is non-binding and carries a recommendation rather than an obligation.

Miriam Lexmann, who is also a co-author of the resolution, emphasized that the EU aims for a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. However, she added that “the Baku regime continues to threaten its neighbors and hinder efforts to achieve peace in the region.” She declared that the EU must defend its values, especially in the current geopolitical situation:

“Instead of that, we are once again trying to appease the dictator and encourage Aliyev’s actions by expanding trade cooperation. Haven’t we learned the lessons of the past? It is time to end the illusion of strategic partnership, face reality, and act in accordance with our values and principles.”

The trial of former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders continues in Azerbaijan. Baku accuses eight former high-ranking officials of serious crimes: Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, National Assembly Speaker David Ishkhanyan, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, Deputy Defense Army Commander David Manukyan, and Foreign Minister David Babayan.

They are charged with organizing genocide, terrorism, and the forcible displacement of civilians. They face life imprisonment. However, the accused have not been allowed to fully review the criminal case materials.

As for former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, his case is being investigated separately. Vardanyan has staged two hunger strikes to protest the “judicial farce.” On March 12, on the 23rd day, he announced that he had “decided to suspend the hunger strike.” His previous hunger strike lasted 20 days.

The European Parliament resolution states that since January 17, 2025, legal proceedings have been underway for 16 prisoners, including former military and political leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh. The document specifically mentions credible reports of violence, psychological torture, and unfair trials against Armenian prisoners.

The European Parliament declared that it condemns their illegal detention by Azerbaijan, the inhumane treatment they have endured, and the unjust trials they face.

The resolution demands the immediate release of Armenian prisoners; calls for an independent investigation into cases of torture and ill-treatment; urges Azerbaijan’s authorities to fulfill their international obligations, including the Geneva Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights; appeals to the EU and international organizations to support humanitarian and medical missions to assess the condition of the detainees and emphasizes the need for diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Armenian political prisoners, their protection, and the prosecution of those responsible for mistreating them. In addition, the measure calls on the Council of Europe to impose targeted sanctions on Azerbaijani officials, including judges, responsible for human rights violations; condemn Azerbaijan’s decision to close UN and International Committee of the Red Cross offices, which severely hinders international humanitarian efforts and monitoring mechanisms and urges the International Criminal Court and its Prosecutor General to investigate cases of forced displacement, persecution, and ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

‘Gas Bought from Baku Cannot be More Important than Human Rights’

During the discussion of the resolution, parliamentarians characterized the violation of prisoners’ rights as a shameful phenomenon. Many expressed the view that the EU must take a firm stance, hold Azerbaijan accountable, and impose sanctions.

It was also mentioned that the gas purchased from Baku cannot be more important than human rights and European values. A question was raised about why Russia’s military aggression and the actions of its leader, Putin, are condemned, while the actions of Azerbaijan’s president remain unpunished.

“How can you justify importing gas from Azerbaijan, cooperating with criminals committing monstrous crimes? Are gas supplies from Baku not as unacceptable as receiving gas from Russia? Isn’t it the same?” said French MEP François-Xavier Bellamy.

Portuguese MEP Catarina Vieira stated that Azerbaijan is experiencing a deep crisis in human rights. The country’s authorities are imposing strict restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly, punishing those who criticize their policies through law enforcement:

“The Armenians held in Baku are among the groups who have suffered the most from the policies of this government. Fair trials have become an illusion.”

She added that it is unacceptable for relations with Baku to continue as usual: “European values cannot be sacrificed for economic and energy interests. This is not only hypocritical but also addictive, making us vulnerable to blackmail. Haven’t we learned from our past dependence on Russia? It’s time to put human rights above cheap oil and gas.”

‘These Trials Are no Different from Stalinist Ones’

Co-author of the resolution and rapporteur on Armenia, Nathalie Loiseau, stated that the trials taking place in Baku are no different from Stalinist ones. According to the French MEP, the “guilt” of the Armenians being tried in Baku is simply their origin.

Loiseau urged the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, to visit Armenia: “And you will see with your own eyes that there is a country that wants peace and dreams of Europe. And next door is Azerbaijan, which continues to threaten and is one of Russia’s allies. I hope you will be able to stand up to those who call for the same approach to be applied to Yerevan and Baku.”

MEP Marina Mezhur stated that the “crime” of those standing trial is that they defended their land and their rights:

“If we do not take action now, it will mean that we are sending a clear signal to Aliyev — he can continue with impunity what he is doing to Armenia.”

The EU Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jørgensen, also participated in the discussion. He assured that the European Commission is monitoring the trials taking place in the military court in Baku.

“We know that human rights organizations have expressed concern regarding the fairness of these trials and the treatment of the accused,” he said.

According to the EU commissioner, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus is also closely following the trials and conveying to Baku that they are causing concern.

“EU-Azerbaijan relations are based on respect for human rights and the rule of law, as well as other principles that both parties have committed to uphold. Therefore, the European Union will continue to urge the Azerbaijani government to respect its international obligations, including the right to a fair trial,” Dan Jørgensen stated.

Furthermore, he said that the EU expects an objective investigation into reports of torture and inhumane treatment of Armenian prisoners in the near future. He emphasized that the EU intends to use all leverage to ensure that Azerbaijan provides decent and safe conditions for their detention.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator