Ecumenical Patriarch sends congratulatory letter to the New President of Greece

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a congratulatory letter to the newly inaugurated President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas, on the occasion of his swearing-in and the official assumption of his duties.

In his message, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his warmest congratulations and heartfelt wishes for the success of President Tasoulas in his high and responsible mission of serving the Greek people. He emphasized the role of the President as a symbol of national unity, particularly during these critical historical moments.

“On this significant day of Your swearing-in and official assumption of the high and responsible office of President of the Hellenic Republic, we wish, with great joy and emotion, and with sincere appreciation for Your distinguished person, to express, on behalf of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and personally, our warmest congratulations and heartfelt wishes for the success of Your important and responsible service to the devout and beloved Greek people. You stand as a visible sign and symbol of national unity, especially in these critical historical times. May Your term, Your Excellency, be God-pleasing and peaceful, contributing to the strengthening of national cohesion,” wrote the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Letter of Gratitude to Former President Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Additionally, Patriarch Bartholomew sent a handwritten letter to the outgoing President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, expressing his gratitude for their sincere collaboration and her respect for the institution of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

“For five years, You exercised Your high and responsible presidential duties with dignity, transparency, fruitfulness, and effectiveness. You honored the presidential office and were honored by the Government and the people of Greece. You loved them, and they loved You. You did not remain confined to the capital but traveled throughout the country, supporting citizens and border communities with Your caring presence. Moreover, You extended beyond national borders to promote national interests and affirm Greece’s presence on the global stage,” the Patriarch noted.

In another part of the Patriarchal Letter, he highlighted: “The mark of Your tenure in the Presidential Mansion of Athens will remain indelible. All will remember You with love, respect, honor, and gratitude. Our beautiful spiritual and personal relationship and mutual esteem will remain unchanged. You will always be present in our humble prayers to the Lord.”

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times