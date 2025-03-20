Ecumenical Patriarch: Modern society is in great need of poets with an imaginative mind

On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew inaugurated the 9th International Student Conference on Literature.

The conference, held under the auspices of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, is dedicated to the distinguished poet and academic Kiki Dimoula.

“In a rightful and fitting manner, our conference will focus on the personality, work, and cultural contribution of a unique figure in contemporary poetry, Kiki Dimoula,” the Ecumenical Patriarch stated in his opening address. He went on to reflect on the poet’s work, saying:

“Her poetry delights our linguistic and literary sensibilities, our intellect, and our heart; it touches the most sensitive chords of the human soul. It reminds us that beyond self-interest and measurable reality, there exists the dimension of depth—the ‘profound mystery of the world,’ which, as the great theologian Fr. Alexander Schmemann wrote, ‘is revealed to saints, children, and poets’ (Feast, Akritas Publications, Athens 1997, p. 64).”

At another point in his speech, the Patriarch emphasized that our era and modern society are in great need of poets with an imaginative mind, a sensitive soul, and a penetrating gaze, like Kiki Dimoula. Speaking about poetry in general, he described it as an invaluable gift from heaven to humanity, adding:

“It reminds us that there are dimensions of human life inaccessible to scientific knowledge and to all forms of objectification. It is the realm where ‘numbers have nothing to say,’ where there is no place for those who ‘view the blossoming almond tree through the eyes of a woodcutter.’ In this sense, every true believer is also a poet—one who is deeply moved by the mystery of divine glory. When we speak of Christ, the ‘Logos in the beginning,’ who became one with humanity to open the way to eternal life, our words become poetry, hymn, and doxology. The language of theology has never been mere information ‘about God’; it has always been poetic, heartfelt, and infused with spiritual beauty. Let us remember that the hymnographic texts of our Church are a literary marvel. There is never banality in the ecclesiastical language. For this reason, it is unimaginable to conceive of a true believer who does not also cherish literature and poetry.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch went on to highlight the significance of the Greek language and the necessity of its preservation:

“Your Patriarch is certain that deep within your souls, there is a sense of pride for our language—the language of our ancestors and our own, which has been described as ‘the mother tongue of the spirit.’ It is the language in which unparalleled works were written, works that changed the course of history. Even today, our language represents the philosophers’ sense of ‘wonder,’ the ‘awe’ of faith in God, ‘as if God chose Greek to proclaim His Gospel.’ It enriches our very existence, liberates us from the confines of material necessity, strengthens our spiritual being, and directs us toward the Transcendent.

This language has been and remains the voice of the native inhabitants of this City—the City of Archbishops Gregory the Theologian, the poet of theology, and John Chrysostom, ‘golden-tongued,’ the ‘Demosthenes of the Church’; the polymath Patriarch Photius the Great; hymnographers, poets, philosophers, and scholars of our Nation. We are all called to a shared effort so that future generations may also enjoy our poets and prose writers, the hymnographic texts of our Church, and take pride in the wealth of our language and culture. In this noble struggle, let us not forget that as bearers of a great spiritual heritage, ‘to whom much is given, from them much will be required,’ in accordance with the biblical verse: ‘To whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required’ (Luke 12:48).”

The Ecumenical Patriarch extended his congratulations and blessings to the organizers and supporters of the International Student Conference, as well as to all participants, especially the students.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times